Farmington Farmers Market remembers 9/11

The Farmington Farmers & Artisans Market in downtown Farmington plans remembrances for Saturday’s 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks that took nearly 3,000 lives.

During a special opening program, the market bell will ring at the times the four attacks took place: 8:46 a.m. and 9:03 a.m. for the Twin Towers, 9:37 a.m. for the Pentagon and 10:03 a.m. for the jet brought down near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Local first responders will ring the bells, each followed by a moment of silence.

The Walkabouts walking club will visit Farmington’s 9/11 Memorial in the park next to City Hall. Unveiled on Sept. 11, 2014, it includes an artifact from one tower, a piece of steel fused to black granite, representing the number of people who died in the attack on the towers. Each square inch of granite represents one victim–2,753 in all.

Next to that portion, two smaller granite slabs represent plane that hit the Pentagon, killing 194, and the plane that crashed near Shanksville, PA, killing 40.

Saturday entertainment

The Detroit Tap Repertory visits Riley Park Saturday at noon. Kelsey Rose Young, director and chief choreographer, said the group recently played Eastern Market, Sibley Square Park in Wixom and Milford Farmers Market.

“This summer we’ve done a ton of outside shows, after being locked up for so long,” she said.

Some 50 dancers of all ages first came together in 2008, when Radio City Music Hall Rockette Denise Caston-Clark founded the group. Rose joined in 2009 at age 12 ad became director and chief choreographer eight years ago.

Rose said market goers will see “a little bit of everything.”

“We fit our performance to the event. So we’ll have family-friendly stuff, some traditional pieces, a few improvisations to whatever music fits the crowd,” she said. “People can request songs, and we even have a little bit of audience participation where we teach a few moves.”

If you go

The Farmington Farmers & Artisans Market happens Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., May through October, at Riley Park and the Walter Sundquist Farmington Pavilion in downtown Farmington.

To learn more about who’s coming to the market and what produce you can expect to find, visit farmingtonfarmersmarket.com. For the latest market news, visit facebook.com/FarmingtonMarket.