Farmington Farmers Market relocates during Festival

The Farmington Farmers Market will move to Farmington High School for one day–Saturday, July 17–to make room for the return of the Founders Festival.

After missing a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Festival happens in downtown Farmington July 15-17. Market Manager Walt Gajewski said the market has moved in past years, but never to the school.

Better location for a day

“The festival’s schedule of events will actually have both Farmington Road and Grand River Avenue closed until almost noon on Saturday,” he said. “That’s a lot of downtime for our vendors, as getting to market will be quite a challenge. The high school might be a better location for a day. We’re willing to try it. Everybody knows where the high school is over on Shiawassee Street, which will be completely open.”

Gajewski noted the market will be smaller in scale but that all the farmers will come.

“Honestly, the farmers have to pick the produce when it’s ready and also serve their CSA customers so we’re asking people to help us spread the word,” he said. “At the same time, we’re looking at the bright side. It’s summer. It’s great to see people out again.”

“We’d like to think we’re part of the festival too, so we’ll be bringing in some live entertainment,” he added. “And best of all, the parking is wide open!”

Hours, vendors, and more

The market will run its usual hours, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., on the east side of the school by the tennis courts. Shoppers will enjoy the song stylings of Mark Reitenga, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Gajewski expects these vendors to attend:

Fusilier Farms

Kapnick Orchards

Gass Centennial Farm

Goetz Farm & Greenhouse

Xiong’s Asian Produce

Strong Soil Farm

Beaverland Farms

Farm & Forest

Forest Treats

RB Miller Farms

Imperial Flowers & Vegetables

Mackinaw Fish

Springbrook Gardens

Triple B Honey

UP Pasties

Baking Legends

Chocolate Chip Bakery

Golden Wheat Patisserie

Mugs Coffee & Grub

Rose Best

Treat the Dog

For more information and updates, stay tuned to farmingtonfarmersmarket.com