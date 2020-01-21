Farmington Farmers Market prepares for landmark season

This year’s Farmington Farmers Market expects to welcome its one millionth visitor this year, probably sometime in July.

Pending city council approval of the 2020 calendar, expected on February 3, the Saturday market will open on May 16, operating from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. each week through October 31.

”We’ve been tracking attendance for a good many years and are now approaching 80,000 annually,” Market Master Walt Gajewski said. “It adds up.”

The market will host a celebration that recognizes the attendance milestone, he added. ”From our sponsors, volunteers and area businesses to our institutions and community groups to the farmers, artisans, residents and visitors…all have a presence and an impactful role in getting us to where we are today.”

Recognized for three, consecutive years by WDIV-TV as metro Detroit’s favorite farmers market , the Farmington Farmers Market operates out of the Walter E. Sundquist Farmington Pavilion and Riley Park, at the corner of Grand River and Grove Street in downtown Farmington. This year marks its 27th season.

Gajewski said that a limited number of sponsorship opportunities are available for the milestone 2020 season. For information, write to market@downtownfarmington.org or call 248-971-5882.