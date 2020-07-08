Farmington Farmers Market opens early to beat the heat

With summer temperatures spiking above normal, the Farmington Farmers Market will open a little early this Saturday.

Market Manager Walt Gajewski said the 8 a.m. start may continue on a trial basis, but he sees advantages – and the Royal Oak, Ann Arbor and Northville all open at that time.

“We’ll see how the earlier start appeals to shoppers,” he said. “I think spreading the hours out will be advantageous for social distancing, which is a huge plus. Stretching the hours will also help with faster and easier access to the farm table, reducing wait time… and no doubt with the stretch of hot weather we’re in, early morning should show some appeal. We’ll see.”

Gajewski also noted there may be some challenges with all the vendors being “ready to go”, but explained that’s the reason for the trial.

“The farmers will be ready go. We have volunteers at the ready,” he said. “The question will be with all of the artisans… Will they be up in time? Also can we set up market operations in time, the barricades, hand washing stations, fencing, tents, tables. But, as this season has been full of challenge and change, what’s one more?”

Visitors can expect to see green beans, lettuce, tomatoes, yellow squash, zucchini, cucumbers, onions, garlic, kohlrabi, kale, chard, okra, Asian greens, beets, buckets of fresh cut flowers, herbs, blueberries, cherries, raspberries and more.

New and returning vendors include Imperial Flowers & Vegetables, Loran Teas, The Main Squeeze (fresh lemonade), Peoples Pierogi, UP Pasties, Great Lakes Pot Pie Company – some 37 vendors in all. Musician Bob Skon will play from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

For information about pre-orders and curbside pickup options, along with Market safety measures and more, visit farmingtonfarmersmarket.com