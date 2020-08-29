Farmington Farmers Market hosts marimba ensemble

Head out early to Saturday’s Farmington Farmers Market and enjoy a performance by Hanabi, a cultural marimba ensemble featuring students from the TMU school of Music in West Bloomfield.

The marimba music, with its soft and warm tones, starts at 9 a.m., opening the market in Riley Park and the Walter E. Sundquist Farmington Pavilion. At 10 a.m., Sinjon Smith will perform acoustic pop/rock tunes from 90s forward.

Charlie Copeland of Odie’s Plants and Flowers, the market’s resident blade sharpener, will set up his stand on Market Street across from Starbucks. New and returning vendors this week include:

Bacia’s Boy

Garden Flowers

Detroit Gourmet Nut

James Creek Sutlery

Mama Rita’s Italian Bakery

Old World Olive Oil Company

Simply Fresh Gourmet Salsa

The Italian Cooks

Uncle Calvin’s Sweet Potato Pies

Since opening day, the market has grown to feature more than 40 vendors, including 15 Michigan farms bringing fresh-picked produce to downtown Farmington.

For your safety, masks are required for entry to the market. Other measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 include a no-touch policy for produce and hand-washing stations. With the expansion onto Market Street, the 40,000-square-foot, open air space allows plenty of room for social distancing.

“Together with our presenting sponsors Fresh Thyme and Beaumont Health, the Farmington Farmers Market is a beacon for this year’s special theme, ‘We’re here to keep you healthy!’,” market manager Walt Gajewski said.

This week, while supplies last, you can pick up a free, reusable bag, courtesy of Fresh Thyme. The market is open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturdays through October 31. To learn more, visit farmingtonfarmersmarket.com.