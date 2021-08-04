Farmington farmers market celebrates with annual corn roast

The corn is in! The 14th Annual Farmers Market Elks Community Corn Roast takes place this Saturday, August 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This community tradition sees local farms donating fresh-picked Michigan sweet corn on National Farmers Market Day, supporting the Farmington Elks who will shuck, coal-roast, season, and serve for only $2, with all proceeds going to a children’s scholarship fund.

Market Manager Walt Gajewski considers the corn roast a sure sign of the high harvest season.

“When the corn is in, we pretty much have everything coming in from our farms,” he said, adding, “This is a great time for sweet corn. I reckon the farmers are pretty much through the first harvest, which means what we are seeing now will have the benefit of warmer ground temps and what with nature providing the irrigation, the corn coming in is just beautiful. There’s nothing like corn off the coals!”

Bob Skon will play out of the market music tent from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oakland County Mobile Parks will entertain with its storied “nature discovery program” at 10:30 a.m. Farmington Public Safety will also join in the small town fun by bringing in the big white ladder truck for kids to sit in.

Ringing the bell to open the market at 9 a.m. will be Farmington Mayor Sara Bowman, who will present another banner to hang in the rafters of the Walter E. Sundquist Farmington Pavilion, recognizing the Farmington Farmers & Artisans Market as the Best of Metro Detroit for the 5th consecutive year.

Market volunteer Peggy Castine is excited for National Farmers Market Day and encourages everyone to take a good old-fashioned stroll past all of our farm stands–over a dozen in all.

“We will be posting ‘farmer profiles’ for each of our farmers who are spread out all around the market. It’s a great way to get to know about local farms, the farmers, and where our food comes from!” she said.

All are welcome to enjoy Saturday life on a summer day in a Michigan small town. For more information, please visit farmingtonfarmersmarket.com and find us on Facebook: Farmington Farmers & Artisans Market.