Farmington Farmers Market celebrates holiday weekend

Celebrate Memorial Day weekend with the Farmington Farmers Market, open Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in downtown Farmington’s Walter Sundquist Farmington Pavilion and Riley Park.

New vendors

First-time vendor The Ideal Bite Community Kitchen will serve up barbecue and other menu favorites. Learn more on Facebook. Also new at the market, Grandma Luckey’s (salad dressing and marinades) and Detroit Carved (handmade products).

The Walkabouts

Walkers will amble over to the Huron River Club, a private dinner and social club that was founded by hunting and fishing enthusiasts. Also included in this 10 a.m. “sports corner” tour will be a stop at the Glen Swim Club, established in 1962, and the Total Sports Complex, which opened in 2013. First-timers should sign up at the information tent before 10 a.m. Saturday; walkers meet at the compass rose in the middle of Riley Park.

Music at the Market

The C-4 Band, Farmington area residents the Chrisoms and the Cavanaughs, performs 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Both couples are members of larger, metro Detroit Irish bands, Jamrocks and McSpillin. Their playlist includes everything from traditional and modern folk songs to Irish jigs, reels, and ballads.

Sunflower Explosion

After selling out last week, the Farmington Beautification Committee returns with sunflower seedlings for $1 each. The committee will award prizes in August for the tallest/healthiest looking sunflower plant, as well as a short sunflower plant with the most blooms.

Learn more

Keep up with the latest Farmington Farmers Market information at farmingtonfarmersmarket.com or facebook.com/farmingtonmarket.