Farmington Farmers Market adds pre-order pickup location

In preparation for its May 16 Opening Day, the Farmington Farmers Market has added a pick-up location for customers who have pre-ordered and don’t want to leave their vehicles.

The event has been modified due to COVID-19 safety concerns. Customers are encouraged to pre-order directly from vendors to speed the process, but pre-set packages will be available for those who walk up to the Walter E. Sundquist Farmington Pavilion and Riley Park in downtown Farmington.

To pre-order, visit farmingtonfarmersmarket.com/COVID-19-Updates/How-to-pre-order.aspx.

To take advantage of the pick-up option, turn into the parking lot at Grand River and Grove Street and look for the “Pick Up Here” sign at the Pavilion. Pull into one of the parking spaces, call or text the number on the sign, and a volunteer will deliver your order.

Entrance to the market will be limited to access points on the east and west sides of Riley Park. Learn more about other new market protocols here: FARMINGTON FARMERS MARKET ONLINE ORDERING OPENS.

Here’s a map that shows where vendors will be located:

For more information, visit farmingtonfarmersmarket.com.