Farmington Elks serve 200-plus at Farmers Market Corn Roast

What do corn, kids, vets, and scholarships have in common? The Farmington Elks, of course!

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks prepared and served over 200 ears of fresh corn at the Farmington Farmers Market on August 7. Local farmers provided the corn, and the Farmington Elks’ volunteers roasted and served many local corn lovers.

Proceeds from the event go to the Elks initiatives to meet the needs of children with disabilities, to provide scholarships to qualified local high school seniors, and to help the families of hospitalized veterans.

Find out more about the Farmington Elks on Mondays at 5:30 p.m. in August when you stop by the Elks Lodge on 10 Mile east of Orchard Lake Road for a Burger and a Beer for $5. Find out about the Educational Grant the lodge received to assist a local elementary school with their reading and math program, about the recent celebration of Flag Day, and how you can get involved.

To learn more, call Jen at 248-476-1986.