Farmington Elks grants benefit veterans, Redford students

The Farmington Elks Organization has awarded two grants that will help students with remote learning and benefit an organization that helps veterans.

Beech Elementary School (Redford Union District) received a $2,000 grant to provide students access to equipment for distance learning. In addition, the District provides Mobile Math Kits that contain learning aides like counting beads, dice, shaped tiles, and measuring tools for at home learning.

A second $2,000 grant went to Volunteers of America (VOA), a nonprofit that helps veterans get needed furniture and household goods as they move from temporary to permanent housing. The grant should assist three veterans.

Elks members will accompany a member of the VOA staff in selecting the items at the Fifth Avenue Furniture location in Detroit. The store is partnering in an effort to maximize the funds and show their gratitude to veterans.

In addition to grants, the Farmington Elks Club serves the community with Thanksgiving and Christmas family food baskets, Christmas gifts for local families, and providing annual scholarships to two local high school seniors.

Learn more at elks1986.weebly.com.