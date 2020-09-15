Farmington Elks announce scholarship, contest deadlines

The Farmington Elks club recently released details for two programs open to Farmington area students.

Essay contest

Writers in grades 5-8 can enter the Americanism Essay Contest, sponsored by the Elks national organization and the Farmington Elks. The core theme is “How can Patriotism be Demonstrated.” Essays cannot exceed 300 words in length, must be written by the student, and must be submitted by December 15, 2020.

Plaques for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place will be awarded for national winning essays. Learn more at elks.org/programs/americanism.cfm or contact Farmington Elks, 248-476-1986 or elks1986@yahoo.com.

Scholarship contest

Applications are open for the 2021 Most Valuable Student scholarship contest, open to high school seniors who are U.S. citizens. The Elks National Foundation (ENF) invests $4.2 million in this program and will judge applicants on academics, leadership, service and financial need.

The 500 national winners will be announced in April, 2021, after the top 20 finalists participate in the Leadership Weekend and interview for the top awards. The ENF will award 20 top scholarships ranging from $20,000 to $50,000. The remaining 480 runners-up will receive $4,000 scholarships.

The application is completed online and must be submitted by November 15, 2020.

Applications and details for the 2021 contest are available at elks.org/scholars/scholarships/MVS.cfm.