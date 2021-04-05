Farmington earns state ‘Redevelopment Ready’ honors

The City of Farmington has earned a state certification that brands the community as “Redevelopment Ready.”

Elizabeth King, Senior Redevelopment Ready Communities Planner at the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), presented the award during Monday’s electronic city council meeting.

“Normally, we would have a really fun event, and we would all be together,” she said, “but due to COVID, this is how it has to be.”

King said while about 294 communities are engaged in the program, Farmington is the 49th to receive certification. It required improving policies and processes, developing an updated master plan, creating a public participation plan and a capital improvements plan that aligns projects with planning documents.

“The city’s efforts have produced high-quality documents and processes that will continue to generate value,” King said.

Benefits: Financing, tech assistance and more

Redevelopment Ready status gives the city benefits that include technical assistance, priority with gap financing for projects, access to free training, promotions, and more.

“Farmington is well-positioned to continue to implement its vision for the future and further improve the quality of life for its residents,” MEDC Senior Vice President of Community Development Michele Wildman said in a press release. “We look forward to building upon our relationship with the city and supporting local economic development efforts.”

According to the release, the Redevelopment Ready program evaluates and certifies “communities that integrate transparency, predictability and efficiency into economic development practices. Certification status is a compelling indicator that a community has removed development barriers and streamlined processes to be more competitive and attractive to investors.”

“I am extremely proud of the hard work conducted by everyone involved in earning this Redevelopment Ready Certification from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation,” Mayor Sara Bowman said. “The city of Farmington has placed a high priority on identifying areas for renewal and redevelopment, and this award is recognition of those efforts.”

“Kevin Christiansen and his Economic and Community Development team are to be lauded for their efforts in obtaining this certification that has placed Farmington in a great position for continued growth. Farmington is a vibrant city with a lot to offer, we hope this gives potential developers, residents, and investors additional confidence to become part of the community,” she added.