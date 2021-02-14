Farmington DECA students move to state competition

Farmington Public Schools’ (FPS) DECA students took part in the DECA District Conference virtually this year.

During DECA District Conferences, students compete in individual or team events by putting their marketing and business knowledge to the test. During the school year, they compete with one another at local and state events focused on real-life business scenarios and project presentations designed to test students’ academic understanding and skills development.

Top performers at the District Conferences move on to the Michigan DECA State Career Development Conference, held virtually, March 5-7:

Farmington High School

Uma Sriram – Human Resources Management – First Place Test Medal, First Place Role Play, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor

Katarina Jevtic – Apparel and Accessories Marketing – First Place Role Play, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor

Anish Kothapalli – Entrepreneurship Series – First Place Test Medal, First Place Role Play, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor

Hemil Shah – Marketing Communication – First Place Test Medal, First Place Role Play, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor

Kriti Shirodkar – Marketing Communication – First Place Test Medal, First Place Role Play, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor

Mouhamadou Ndiaye – Professional Selling Event – First Place Test Medal, First Place Role Play, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor

Preya Patel – Food Marketing – Overall Finalist Medal and State Competitor

Madelyn Peura – Food Marketing – Overall Finalist Medal and State Competitor

Prema Immadisetty – Food Marketing – First Place Test Medal, First Place Role Play, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor

Kayla Ghafari – Human Resources Management First Place Role Play, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor

Anish Gaddam – Business Financial Services – First Place Test Medal, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor

Siddharth Maddipati – Automotive Services Marketing – First Place Role Play, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor

Rishabh Lokineni – Principles of Marketing – Overall Finalist Medal and State Competitor

Paige Meier – Retail Merchandising – First Place Role Play, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor

Pranav Tammineedi – Principles of Business Management – First Place Role Play, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor Team Decision Making Events

Dhakshniy Sivakumaran – Buying & Merchandising – First Place Test Medal, First Place Role Play, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor

Sahana Nandigama – Buying & Merchandising – First Place Test Medal, First Place Role Play, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor

Meghan Burba – Travel & Tourism – First Place Role Play, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor

Stephanie Lu – Travel & Tourism – First Place Role Play, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor

Dhara Patel – Marketing Management – First Place Role Play, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor

Shrika Gubbala – Marketing Management – First Place Role Play, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor

Pranavi Jarugula – Restaurant and Food Service Management – First Place Test Medal, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor

Tanisha Deshmukh – Hospitality and Tourism Professional Selling – First Place Role Play, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor

Jenna Salhab – Hospitality and Tourism Professional Selling – First Place Role Play, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor

Mariam Safirta – Marketing Management – First Place Role Play, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor

Amatullah Poonawala – Marketing Management – First Place Role Play, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor

Kanksha Jinna – Entrepreneurship – Overall Finalist Medal and State Competitor

Subhashreya Aravabhumi – Entrepreneurship – Overall Finalist Medal and State Competitor

Hemanth Yalamanchili – Business Law and Ethics – Overall Finalist Medal and State Competitor

Ryan Angeliu – Business Law and Ethics – Overall Finalist Medal and State Competitor

Noel Thomas – Sports and Entertainment – Overall Finalist Medal and State Competitor

Akem Athwal – Sports and Entertainment – First Place Test Medal, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor

Tejaswini Balla – Travel and Tourism – Overall Finalist Medal and State Competitor

Yatin Bichala – Travel and Tourism – Overall Finalist Medal and State Competitor

North Farmington High School

Ethan Saleh – Apparel & Accessories Marketing Series Finalist and State Competitor

Tanish Aggarwal – Business Finance Series Event Finalist and State Competitor

Alpana Rajagopal & Aashnaa Singh – Business Law and Ethics Team Decision Making Finalists and State Competitor

Katie Rose – Business Services Marketing Series Finalist and State Competitor

Josh Weingarden – Business Services Marketing Series Finalist and State Competitor

Sonia Desai & Brindha Rajakumar – Buying and Merchandising Team Decision Making Finalists and State Competitors

Yash Mehta & Nikhil Sheth – Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making Finalists and State Competitors

Adam Lynch & Adrian Menezo – Financial Services Team Decision Making Finalists and State Competitors

Avantika Putta & Sarrah Shakir – Hospitality Services Team Decision Making Finalists and State Competitors

Daniel Saleem – Principles of Finance Finalist and State Competitor

Nikhil Desai – Principles of Marketing Finalist and State Competitor

Ilakiya Rajaguru – Professional Selling Event

Sean Baker – Retail Merchandising Series Finalist and State Competitor

To learn more about DECA, visit deca.org.