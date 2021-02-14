Farmington DECA students move to state competition

Farmington Public Schools’ (FPS) DECA students took part in the DECA District Conference virtually this year.
During DECA District Conferences, students compete in individual or team events by putting their marketing and business knowledge to the test. During the school year, they compete with one another at local and state events focused on real-life business scenarios and project presentations designed to test students’ academic understanding and skills development.
Top performers at the District Conferences move on to the Michigan DECA State Career Development Conference, held virtually, March 5-7:
Farmington High School
- Uma Sriram – Human Resources Management – First Place Test Medal, First Place Role Play, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor
- Katarina Jevtic – Apparel and Accessories Marketing – First Place Role Play, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor
- Anish Kothapalli – Entrepreneurship Series – First Place Test Medal, First Place Role Play, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor
- Hemil Shah – Marketing Communication – First Place Test Medal, First Place Role Play, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor
- Kriti Shirodkar – Marketing Communication – First Place Test Medal, First Place Role Play, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor
- Mouhamadou Ndiaye – Professional Selling Event – First Place Test Medal, First Place Role Play, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor
- Preya Patel – Food Marketing – Overall Finalist Medal and State Competitor
- Madelyn Peura – Food Marketing – Overall Finalist Medal and State Competitor
- Prema Immadisetty – Food Marketing – First Place Test Medal, First Place Role Play, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor
- Kayla Ghafari – Human Resources Management First Place Role Play, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor
- Anish Gaddam – Business Financial Services – First Place Test Medal, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor
- Siddharth Maddipati – Automotive Services Marketing – First Place Role Play, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor
- Rishabh Lokineni – Principles of Marketing – Overall Finalist Medal and State Competitor
- Paige Meier – Retail Merchandising – First Place Role Play, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor
- Pranav Tammineedi – Principles of Business Management – First Place Role Play, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor Team Decision Making Events
- Dhakshniy Sivakumaran – Buying & Merchandising – First Place Test Medal, First Place Role Play, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor
- Sahana Nandigama – Buying & Merchandising – First Place Test Medal, First Place Role Play, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor
- Meghan Burba – Travel & Tourism – First Place Role Play, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor
- Stephanie Lu – Travel & Tourism – First Place Role Play, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor
- Dhara Patel – Marketing Management – First Place Role Play, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor
- Shrika Gubbala – Marketing Management – First Place Role Play, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor
- Pranavi Jarugula – Restaurant and Food Service Management – First Place Test Medal, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor
- Tanisha Deshmukh – Hospitality and Tourism Professional Selling – First Place Role Play, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor
- Jenna Salhab – Hospitality and Tourism Professional Selling – First Place Role Play, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor
- Mariam Safirta – Marketing Management – First Place Role Play, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor
- Amatullah Poonawala – Marketing Management – First Place Role Play, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor
- Kanksha Jinna – Entrepreneurship – Overall Finalist Medal and State Competitor
- Subhashreya Aravabhumi – Entrepreneurship – Overall Finalist Medal and State Competitor
- Hemanth Yalamanchili – Business Law and Ethics – Overall Finalist Medal and State Competitor
- Ryan Angeliu – Business Law and Ethics – Overall Finalist Medal and State Competitor
- Noel Thomas – Sports and Entertainment – Overall Finalist Medal and State Competitor
- Akem Athwal – Sports and Entertainment – First Place Test Medal, Overall Finalist Medal, and State Competitor
- Tejaswini Balla – Travel and Tourism – Overall Finalist Medal and State Competitor
- Yatin Bichala – Travel and Tourism – Overall Finalist Medal and State Competitor
North Farmington High School
- Ethan Saleh – Apparel & Accessories Marketing Series Finalist and State Competitor
- Tanish Aggarwal – Business Finance Series Event Finalist and State Competitor
- Alpana Rajagopal & Aashnaa Singh – Business Law and Ethics Team Decision Making Finalists and State Competitor
- Katie Rose – Business Services Marketing Series Finalist and State Competitor
- Josh Weingarden – Business Services Marketing Series Finalist and State Competitor
- Sonia Desai & Brindha Rajakumar – Buying and Merchandising Team Decision Making Finalists and State Competitors
- Yash Mehta & Nikhil Sheth – Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making Finalists and State Competitors
- Adam Lynch & Adrian Menezo – Financial Services Team Decision Making Finalists and State Competitors
- Avantika Putta & Sarrah Shakir – Hospitality Services Team Decision Making Finalists and State Competitors
- Daniel Saleem – Principles of Finance Finalist and State Competitor
- Nikhil Desai – Principles of Marketing Finalist and State Competitor
- Ilakiya Rajaguru – Professional Selling Event
- Sean Baker – Retail Merchandising Series Finalist and State Competitor
To learn more about DECA, visit deca.org.