Farmington cybersecurity students learn from Michigan FBI

Farmington (FHS) and North Farmington (NFHS) high school enrolled in the district’s cybersecurity class recently learned from a virtual guest speaker who is an agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The class, a new offering, focuses on the ever-changing technological environment. Students learn about malicious hackers, data breaches, layers of security, computer networks, cyber forensics, and more.

Completion of the cybersecurity course could lead to numerous industry certifications, and/or jobs in information technology, computer information systems, and criminal justice.

Jason Canfield, Career and Technical Education teacher, arranged for the online visit from Willie G. Council, an agent who specializes in community involvement and awareness. Council discussed the growing need for cybersecurity experts in the field of criminal justice and governmental sectors.

Council explained how to become an intern at the FBI and what it takes to become an agent. He also covered necessary degrees and certifications, physical and mental requirements, and pay ranges.

FHS senior Luke Frohriep said the presentation was “really interesting. I want to look into careers within the FBI and see what is involved.”

Students asked “very thoughtful, deep questions about the practice of a field agent, about FBI cybersecurity topics, and FBI cybersecurity careers in general,” Canfield said.

“My students are very intrigued by how the criminal justice field blends with cybersecurity, in particular, digital forensics,” he added.

To learn more about opportunities with the FBI visit fbijobs.gov.