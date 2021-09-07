Farmington council to set shopping district hearing

Farmington officials will on Tuesday set a hearing needed to renew the city’s Principal Shopping District (PSD) for another five years.

The Downtown Development Authority (DDA) will collect more than $1 million over five years from downtown businesses. Homeowners are exempt, as are churches and city and DDA owned properties.

PSD tax dollars go toward promotions, marketing, maintenance, and other expenses within the district. The approval process requires officials to set a public hearing for review of the assessment roll.

Also on the Tuesday, 7 p.m. meeting agenda:

a DDA update from board president Todd Craft

Oakland Community Health Network proclamations for National Recovery Month and National Suicide Prevention Month

appointing city treasurer Chris Weber as Agent for the State Disaster Contingency Fund Grant

reappointing James White to the Farmington Community Library board of trustees

approval of emergency repairs to the Department of Public Works salt dome

View the full agenda and supporting materials here: farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes/City-Council/2021.aspx