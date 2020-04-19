Farmington council to look at new Festival event

Farmington city council members will on Monday consider approving the Greater Farmington Founders Festival’s plan to bring a beer tasting event downtown.

The proposal comes after some business owners and residents objected to the Festival remaining in Shiawassee Park for a second year. Hosted by The Greater Farmington Area Chamber of Commerce, the Festival is scheduled July 9-12, a week earlier than usual.

According to the submitted plan, the July 11 beer tasting would be held in the Walter Sundquist Farmington Pavilion and Riley Park. Access would be restricted to the parking lot entrance at Grove Street (southeast side).

Also on Monday’s 7 p.m. agenda:

a second Founders Festival event permit, for a fireworks display at dusk on July 11

a public hearing required before submitting a grant application to help fund improvements at Drake Park that include parking lot improvements, widening and extending a walking path, removal of tennis courts and fencing, and replacing four sets of bleachers

purchase of a new Public Safety vehicle (2020 Ford Explorer)

award a bid for the Bel-Aire Sanitary Sewer Lining Project to Pipeline Management Company Incorporated

Officials will also hold a 6 p.m. meeting that includes a closed session to discussed privileged communication from the city attorney. Agendas and supporting materials for both meetings are posted at farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes.aspx.

For information about how to join the meeting and participate in public comment, visit farmgov.com/Latest-News/Notice-of-Electronic-Meetings-April-20,-2020.aspx