Farmington council to hold block grant hearing

Farmington city council members will hold a public hearing Tuesday to collect comments on the city’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.

The CDBG program distributes federal funds to states, counties, and cities to support decent housing and a suitable living environment, and expanding economic opportunities, primarily for low-to-moderate income residents. Farmington typically channels its allocation into services for senior citizens.

The 7 p.m. agenda also includes requests to purchase a police vehicle and to extend a services agreement with Community Image Builders. The consulting firm has been working on redevelopment of the Maxfield Training Center property.

Officials are meeting a day later than usual because of the Presidents Day holiday and continue to meet electronically. Learn how to view and participate in the meeting at farmgov.com. A planned 6 p.m. study session has been cancelled.