Farmington council to hear about $68M in county sewer work

Farmington council members will learn more on Monday about a plan for improvements to the Evergreen-Farmington Sanitary Drain.

The drain serves 15 Oakland County communities, including Farmington and Farmington Hills.

During a 7 p.m. electronic meeting, officials from the Water Resource Commissioner’s office will talk about the $68 million project, which will expand drain capacity. A copy of the presentation included in the council agenda packet shows Farmington’s share will total $231,000.

Other items on the agenda include:

interviews for two Downtown Development Authority board positions

adoption of new rules for remote meetings

approval of a contract with the Michigan Department of Transportation for Grand River maintenance

changes to a policy for granting poverty exemption for property taxes

The meeting will be held using the Zoom videoconferencing platform. Learn how to watch and participate here: ci.farmington.mi.us/Latest-News/Notice-of-Electronic-Meeting-March-1,-2021.aspx. The agenda and supporting materials are posted here: ci.farmington.mi.us/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes/City-Council/2021.aspx