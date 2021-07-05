Farmington council to discuss Maxfield property agreement

During their first in-person meeting since March 2020, Farmington city council members will on Tuesday discuss the Maxfield Training Center property and a special event application.

Farmington Masonic Lodge at Grand River and Farmington Road plans to host vendors on the lawn during the Greater Farmington Founders Festival. If council approves the application, event hours will be 10 a.m.-10 p.m., July 15-17.

City staff and consultants have worked since March on a purchase agreement with Robertson Brothers to develop the Maxfield Training Center property on Thomas Street. The company plans to build 59 owner-occupied townhomes on the 3-acre site.

View the full 6 p.m. special meeting agenda and supporting materials here: farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes.aspx