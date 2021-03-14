Farmington council to discuss in-person meetings

Farmington city council members will talk on Monday about opening City Hall and returning to live meetings.

Officials have met via the Zoom videoconferencing platform since last March, after Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the “Stay Home. Stay Safe.” emergency order to stop the spread of COVID-19. A new health order that took effect on March 5 allows indoor gatherings of 25 or more, which opens the door for in-person public meetings.

Officials will also talk about taking reservations again for the use of city parks, the Governor Warner Mansion grounds, and special events.

The rest of the 7 p.m. meeting agenda includes:

an interview for a Historical Commission seat

bid awards and contracts for projects that include pavement crack sealing, the 9 Mile retention facility, and 9 Mile booster station

cost investigation for a Special Assessment District to pave an alley off Oakland Street

View the full agenda and supporting materials here: farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes/City-Council/2021.aspx

Learn how to join the meeting and participate in public comment here: farmgov.com/Latest-News/Notice-of-Electronic-Meetings-March-15,-2021.aspx