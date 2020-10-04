Farmington council to consider social districts

Farmington city officials will on Monday consider allowing “social districts”, designated areas outside bars and restaurants where customers can consume alcohol.

A new Michigan law allows the common areas adjacent to businesses that hold a liquor license. In a memo published with the October 5 city council meeting agenda, City Manager David Murphy explained that bars and restaurants will have to apply for a special permit to take advantage.

“(Downtown Development Authority Director) Kate Knight is currently working with downtown business owners to determine which will apply to the MLCC (Michigan Liquor Control Commission) for a Social District Permit,” he said. “This will form the basis of the boundaries of the District.”

If and when more businesses receive permits, he added, council members can change the district’s boundaries.

Officials will also interview a Beautification Commission candidate, hear more about a proposed water main update, and consider a contract for updated printers. The full agenda and supporting materials are posted here: farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes/City-Council/2020.aspx.

Learn how you can access the virtual meeting here: farmgov.com/Latest-News/Notice-of-Electronic-Meeting-October-5,-2020.aspx.