Farmington council to consider broadband study funding

Farmington city council members will on Monday consider approval of funding to take the next toward creating a municipal broadband system.

Since 2018, a committee with representatives from Farmington and Farmington Hills have studied creation of a high-speed internet system that would serve both cities. Later this month, Farmington Hills officials are expected to award the contract for a feasibility study.

Monday’s action would authorize spending $16,750, or 25 percent of the study cost.

Other items on the 7 p.m. agenda include:

Recognition of Lucille Chappell for 20 years of employment with the Farmington Civic Theater

Farmington Community Library: Pavilion Story Time & Family Fun in Riley Park special event permit

An ordinance change to incorporate the 2015 International Fire Code

Replacement of carpeting in the Public Safety Building, and new carpeting at the Public Safety Training Facility

Purchase of fire turnout gear

Various payments and estimates for road maintenance, vehicle maintenance, the Oakland Street reconstruction project, and water meter replacements

Council members will, during a 6:30 p.m. special meeting, interview an applicant for an open position on the Board of Review. They’ll also meet in a closed session at the end of the 7 p.m. meeting to review confidential correspondence from the city attorney.

Agendas and supporting materials for both meetings are posted at farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes/City-Council/2020.aspx.

The meeting will be live-streamed here: farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/View-Live-Meetings.aspx