Farmington council splits on Maxfield property delay

A Downtown Farmington property developer has an additional four months to evaluate the Maxfield Training Center (MTC) property, despite objections from two council members.

Robertson Brothers Homes signed a purchase agreement in August for the 3-acre property on Thomas Street. City officials chose the Bloomfield Hills-based developer’s proposal for 59 townhomes over three other proposals, after purchasing the site from Farmington Public Schools.

President Jim Clarke said the company told officials that the 120-day inspection period–time to determine whether the property can sustain development–was “very tight given what we needed to do.”

The problem, Clarke said, is that a hill sloping down to Shiawassee Park is sliding “in a lot of different areas for a lot of different reasons.” The company plans a series of soil borings, done by hand, to determine how to address the issue.

“There are a myriad of resolutions and ways forward,” Clarke said. “It’s a cost-benefit analysis.”

Stabilizing the hill, he said, could mean the loss of 9-10 housing units.

Trolley concept dropped

Mayor pro tem Joe LaRussa said he was disappointed at the request, given that all parties knew the hill would pose challenges.

“I feel like I was very clear that whatever time it takes, let’s discuss it up front so that we avoid this exact situation,” he said. “If we really needed nine months to do our homework, then that’s the timeline we should have agreed to in the beginning.”

LaRussa asked whether Clarke was sure a four-month extension was enough time.

“On the record, no. I can’t tell you what we’re going to find,” Clarke replied.

Council member Steven Schneemann, who has worked closely with the developer, said at the time of the sale agreement, signs of erosion on the hill were farther west and not adjacent to the MTC property.

Schneemann said a trolley system Robertson Brothers initially proposed for the hill had been replaced with a “more cost-effective, more environmentally sensitive” pathway east of the steps.

Economic and Community Development Director Kevin Christiansen pointed out the challenge lies in trying to put a public improvement on a “unique” site.

“Asking for additional time is not uncommon,” he added.

In the final vote, LaRussa and Mayor Sara Bowman opposed the extension.

Reported by Joni Hubred