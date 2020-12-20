Farmington council reviews four Maxfield proposals

Farmington city council members will on Monday review four responses to a request for qualified developers to transform the Maxfield Training Center property.

Earlier this year, the city purchased the approximately 3-acre property on Thomas Street, with the goal of finding a private developer. Consultants assisted with a Request for Qualifications designed to identify a firm best suited for the project.

Also on the 7 p.m. agenda are multiple change orders and payments for a variety of public works projects and approval of an ordinance amendment that will allow restaurants and bars to set up outdoor enclosures that facilitate social distancing.

Council members will meet via the Zoom teleconferencing platform. Instructions for attending the meeting are posted at farmgov.com.

The agenda is available here: farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes.aspx