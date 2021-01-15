Farmington council may make Maxfield developer choice

After interviewing four firms, Farmington city council members may on Tuesday choose one to develop the long-vacant Maxfield Training Center property on Thomas Street.
The only specific agenda item for a special 6 p.m. meeting held via Zoom is a motion directing city administration to “engage a developer to move forward with negotiations to draft a purchase/development agreement” for the 3-acre property.
Council members met on January 7 with representatives from Robertson Brothers Homes, River Caddis Development, SDC Ventures, and PVL Farmington. All responded in November to a Request for Qualifications; their responses are posted on the city’s website.
The council’s 7 p.m. regular meeting agenda includes:
- Ratifying the city manager’s appointment of Theodore Warthman as Public Safety Director
- Scheduling a public hearing on February 16, 2021 for public comment on the proposed Program Year 2021 Community Development Block Grant application
- Awarding the multiyear Public Works and City Hall HVAC Improvement Project to Diversified Heating & Cooling in the estimated amount of $294,759
- Approving Change Order No.3 and Construction Estimate No. 8 (Final) for the Mayfield Street reconstruction
The full agendas and supporting materials are posted at farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes.aspx.
The remote meeting is open to the public. Learn how to participate here: farmgov.com/Latest-News/Notice-of-Electronic-Meetings-January-19,-2021.aspx.