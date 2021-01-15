Farmington council may make Maxfield developer choice

After interviewing four firms, Farmington city council members may on Tuesday choose one to develop the long-vacant Maxfield Training Center property on Thomas Street.

The only specific agenda item for a special 6 p.m. meeting held via Zoom is a motion directing city administration to “engage a developer to move forward with negotiations to draft a purchase/development agreement” for the 3-acre property.

Council members met on January 7 with representatives from Robertson Brothers Homes, River Caddis Development, SDC Ventures, and PVL Farmington. All responded in November to a Request for Qualifications; their responses are posted on the city’s website.

The council’s 7 p.m. regular meeting agenda includes:

Ratifying the city manager’s appointment of Theodore Warthman as Public Safety Director

Scheduling a public hearing on February 16, 2021 for public comment on the proposed Program Year 2021 Community Development Block Grant application

Awarding the multiyear Public Works and City Hall HVAC Improvement Project to Diversified Heating & Cooling in the estimated amount of $294,759

Approving Change Order No.3 and Construction Estimate No. 8 (Final) for the Mayfield Street reconstruction

The full agendas and supporting materials are posted at farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes.aspx.

The remote meeting is open to the public. Learn how to participate here: farmgov.com/Latest-News/Notice-of-Electronic-Meetings-January-19,-2021.aspx.