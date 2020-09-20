Farmington council looks at Sorrows school traffic

Farmington city council members will on Monday consider a traffic order designed to relieve congestion around Our Lady of Sorrows School on Raphael.

Farmington Public Schools typically provides bus service but started the year remotely, leaving more parents to drive their children to and from the parochial school. In a memo to officials, Public Safety Director Frank Demers said the school asked for help when in-person learning started last month.

A temporary traffic order in place on August 26 prohibited left turns at the corner of Raphael and Shiawassee during certain hours on school days. It has worked so well over the past two weeks that the department is recommending the measure as a long-term solution.

Also on the council’s 7 p.m. agenda:

presentations about a Shiawassee speed study and new equipment at Flanders Park

extending a resolution that has relaxed restrictions on businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic

a payment to the construction company that is working on Mayfield Street

a 2021 grant agreement between the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission (MIDC) and the Cities of Farmington and Farmington Hills

During a 6 p.m. study session, officials will review the final draft of a request for qualifications (RFQ) related to the Maxfield Training Center property and the formation of a Pathways Committee that would review the city’s non-motorized pathways.

Learn how you can view and participate in the meeting on the city’s website: farmgov.com/Latest-News/Notice-of-Electronic-Meeting-September-21,-2020.aspx.

The agendas are available here: farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes.aspx