Farmington council looks at permanent outdoor seating

Monday’s Farmington city council agenda includes a discussion about allowing restaurants to install permanent outdoor seating.
Officials last year extended the season through the winter because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Business owners asked for a permanent option.
The proposed revision allows proprietors to apply for a special land use permit to install their enclosures. After discussion and a public hearing, Planning Commission members moved it forward on September 13.
Council members approved the measure after a first reading on September 20. Requested changes included:
- limiting use to October 31-April 15 and during inclement weather the rest of the year,
- a ban on air conditioning units, and
- requiring placement at the rear of the main building
Also on the 7 p.m. meeting agenda:
- a RRRASOC (Resource Recovery and Recycling Authority of Southwest Oakland County) update with general manager Mike Csapo
- reappointments to the Beautification Committee
- renewal of the Farmington Road Maintenance Agreement with the Road Commission for Oakland County
Read the full agenda and supporting materials here: farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes.aspx. Council members meet at City Hall, 23600 Liberty Street.