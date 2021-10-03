Farmington council looks at permanent outdoor seating

Monday’s Farmington city council agenda includes a discussion about allowing restaurants to install permanent outdoor seating.

Officials last year extended the season through the winter because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Business owners asked for a permanent option.

The proposed revision allows proprietors to apply for a special land use permit to install their enclosures. After discussion and a public hearing, Planning Commission members moved it forward on September 13.

Council members approved the measure after a first reading on September 20. Requested changes included:

limiting use to October 31-April 15 and during inclement weather the rest of the year,

a ban on air conditioning units, and

requiring placement at the rear of the main building

Also on the 7 p.m. meeting agenda:

a RRRASOC (Resource Recovery and Recycling Authority of Southwest Oakland County) update with general manager Mike Csapo

reappointments to the Beautification Committee

renewal of the Farmington Road Maintenance Agreement with the Road Commission for Oakland County

Read the full agenda and supporting materials here: farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes.aspx. Council members meet at City Hall, 23600 Liberty Street.