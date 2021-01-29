Farmington council looks at DDA, Festival event plans

Farmington city officials will on Monday consider approving permits and plans for a number of iconic community events.

Many of the activities under consideration were cancelled or modified last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Downtown Development Authority (DDA) 2021 calendar starts in February, with four Thursday night public art events. It also includes Ladies Night Out (April and October), Art on the Grand in June, limited Rhythms in Riley Park and Lunch Beats summer concert series, and September’s Harvest Moon celebration. The DDA also plans to bring back the Raven Festival, launched last October.

Julie Law, of 360 Event Productions, will present initial plans for the Greater Farmington Founders Festival, slated July 15-17 in downtown Farmington. Law’s company signed on to run the event after the Greater Farmington Area Chamber of Commerce dropped it last year.

The special events application includes Fido Fest in Riley Park, a beer tent and main stage in the Fresh Thyme Farmers Market parking lot, crafters market on Farmington Road, a children’s area off State Street and Farmington Road, Bingo tent, Touch-A-Truck event, 5K Color Run, and Saturday parade.

Council members will meet via the Zoom teleconferencing platform. Instructions for attending the 7 p.m. meeting are posted at farmgov.com.

The agenda is available here: farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes.aspx