Farmington council holds first remote meeting

Farmington city council members will hold their first remote meeting on Monday, April 6, using the Zoom conferencing platform.

Officials across Michigan have moved online following last month’s shelter-in-place order, and subsequent suspension of the Open Meetings Act, to slow the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Items on the 7 p.m. meeting agenda include a discussion about issuing the maximum $4 million in 2020 capital bonds to free up funds for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) expenses, and an application for a federal grant that would cover the cost of participation in a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force.

Officials also will enter into closed session to discuss confidential correspondence from the city attorney.

Except for the closed session, anyone can call in and listen to the conversation, but may only speak during the public comment portion of the meeting. A link to connect and directions are posted on the city’s website.

Participants may also submit written comments to City Clerk Mary Mullison, mmullison@farmgov.com, or City Manager David Murphy, dmurphy@farmgov.com, before 7 p.m. on Monday.

Anyone needing special accommodation to participate should call the City Clerk’s Office, 248-474-5500, ext. 2218, or the City Manager at ext. 2222.

Learn more and view the full agenda and supporting materials at farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes.aspx