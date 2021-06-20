Farmington council holds budget public hearing

Farmington residents can weigh in Monday on the city’s 2021-2022 budget and millage rate, which will drop by .25 percent with a Headlee rollback.

The Headlee Amendment triggered the reduction from 18.3559 to 18.3105 mills, because the city’s overall property valuation increased by more than the rate of inflation.

Capital projects slated for the next fiscal year include Oakland Street improvements (Gill to Grand River), the Farmington Road streetscape, Warner Farms sidewalk repairs, improvements to Drake Park and Shiawassee Park bathrooms, a Flanders Park walking path, and work on the Governor Warner Mansion.

City council members reviewed the budget last month. Monday’s meeting includes a budget presentation and time for public comment.

The agenda also includes public works project and payment approvals, Principal Shopping District renewal and assessment, Downtown Development Authority budget approvals, and adoption of water, sewer, and refuse hauling/recycling rates.

Officials canceled a study session scheduled at 6 p.m. Learn how to join the 7 p.m. meeting here: farmgov.com/Latest-News/Notice-of-Electronic-Meetings-June-21,-2021.aspx.

View the full agenda and supporting materials here: farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes/City-Council/2021.aspx.