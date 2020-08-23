Farmington council, DDA talk Farmington Road streetscape

Farmington city council and Downtown Development Authority (DDA) board members will meet Monday to talk about moving the Farmington Road streetscape project forward – again.

Originally proposed in conjunction with the Grand River streetscape, which was completed in 2009, the project has stalled largely due to lack of funds. In September of last year, city officials approved submission of a TAP (Transportation Alternatives Program) grant and agreed to a 50/50 cost split with the DDA.

A 3-mill levy approved by Farmington voters in 2018 also gave the streetscape a boost; at least half the funds are earmarked for road work, park improvements, and large capital expenditures.

In an agenda memo, City Manager David Murphy and DDA Director Kate Knight said consultants with OHM Advisors have recommended “we reengage and dust off the plans and start the design process.”

City officials are still negotiating easement agreements with Farmington Road property owners. A requested motion would authorize spending up to $10,000 on appraisals and title work for easement holders.

Directions for viewing and participating in the Zoom meeting are posted here: ci.farmington.mi.us/Latest-News/Notice-of-Joint-Electronic-Meeting-August-24,-2020.aspx.

The meeting agenda and supporting materials are posted here: ci.farmington.mi.us/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes/City-Council/2020.aspx