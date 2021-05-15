Farmington council considers outdoor concert applications

Farmington council members will on Monday consider approving two warm weather concerts in downtown Farmington’s Riley Park.
Power Middle School has applied for a permit to hold outdoor concerts June 2, 3, and 7, for 6th-8th grade orchestra and band students. Teacher Rob Wilson estimates 20-40 students will perform at each event.
The Farmington Community Band wants to bring back its annual downtown concert on July 26, with 30-40 local musicians taking part.
Both groups plan COVID safety measures that include social distancing and covering wind instruments with “bell masks”.
Also on the 7 p.m. regular meeting agenda:
- Introduction of Farmington Public Safety Sergeant Matthew Miracle
- Farmington Farmers & Artisans Market Video
- Scheduling a public hearing for the 2021-2022 budget and property tax rates
- Principal Shopping District renewal
- Certification of 2021 delinquent false alarm fees, water and sewer bills, and invoices
- Construction estimates for improvements to City Hall and the Department of Public Works, and Farmington Roads Maintenance and Rehabilitation
During a 6 p.m. study session, council members will discuss the city’s food truck ordinance and questions about mechanical eqiupment at a downtown business.
Learn how to watch and comment at farmgov.com.
The agendas are available here: farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes.aspx