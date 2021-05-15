Farmington council considers outdoor concert applications

Farmington council members will on Monday consider approving two warm weather concerts in downtown Farmington’s Riley Park.

Power Middle School has applied for a permit to hold outdoor concerts June 2, 3, and 7, for 6th-8th grade orchestra and band students. Teacher Rob Wilson estimates 20-40 students will perform at each event.

The Farmington Community Band wants to bring back its annual downtown concert on July 26, with 30-40 local musicians taking part.

Both groups plan COVID safety measures that include social distancing and covering wind instruments with “bell masks”.

Also on the 7 p.m. regular meeting agenda:

Introduction of Farmington Public Safety Sergeant Matthew Miracle

Farmington Farmers & Artisans Market Video

Scheduling a public hearing for the 2021-2022 budget and property tax rates

Principal Shopping District renewal

Certification of 2021 delinquent false alarm fees, water and sewer bills, and invoices

Construction estimates for improvements to City Hall and the Department of Public Works, and Farmington Roads Maintenance and Rehabilitation

During a 6 p.m. study session, council members will discuss the city’s food truck ordinance and questions about mechanical eqiupment at a downtown business.

Learn how to watch and comment at farmgov.com.

The agendas are available here: farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes.aspx