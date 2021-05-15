Farmington council considers outdoor concert applications

Farmington council members will on Monday consider approving two warm weather concerts in downtown Farmington’s Riley Park.

Power Middle School has applied for a permit to hold outdoor concerts June 2, 3, and 7, for 6th-8th grade orchestra and band students. Teacher Rob Wilson estimates 20-40 students will perform at each event.

The Farmington Community Band wants to bring back its annual downtown concert on July 26, with 30-40 local musicians taking part.

Both groups plan COVID safety measures that include social distancing and covering wind instruments with “bell masks”.

Also on the 7 p.m. regular meeting agenda:

  • Introduction of Farmington Public Safety Sergeant Matthew Miracle
  • Farmington Farmers & Artisans Market Video
  • Scheduling a public hearing for the 2021-2022 budget and property tax rates
  • Principal Shopping District renewal
  • Certification of 2021 delinquent false alarm fees, water and sewer bills, and invoices
  • Construction estimates for improvements to City Hall and the Department of Public Works, and  Farmington Roads Maintenance and Rehabilitation

During a 6 p.m. study session, council members will discuss the city’s food truck ordinance and questions about mechanical eqiupment at a downtown business.

Learn how to watch and comment at farmgov.com.

The agendas are available here: farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes.aspx

