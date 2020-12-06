Farmington council considers Farmers Market calendar

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Farmington Farmers Market saw record attendance during its 2020 season.

Market manager Walt Gajewski will share statistical information and talk about the 2021 season during Monday’s Farmington City Council meeting, held at 7 p.m. on the Zoom platform. He has proposed opening a week earlier, on May 8, and closing on the last Saturday in October, with the option for a one-week extension.

In addition to the market report, officials will:

consider a Resolution and Interlocal Agreement appointing the Oakland County Designated Assessor through December 31, 2025

consider a resolution designating the City of Farmington “Syndicate” Social District and defining the commons area, with modified language

consider a proposed road improvement and water main replacement plan for 2021-22

discuss a January 25 joint meeting with Farmington Hills council members

consider an ordinance that would allow outdoor enclosures for restaurant and bar uses during the pandemic

You can learn how to attend the meeting here: farmgov.com/Latest-News/Notice-of-Electronic-Meeting-December-7,-2020.aspx

Find the agenda and supporting materials here: farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes/City-Council/2020.aspx