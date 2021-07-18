Farmington council considers expanding ‘The Syndicate’

More than six months after creating a social district in parts of downtown Farmington, officials will on Monday consider an expansion.

The Syndicate opened on New Year’s Eve with Basement Burger Bar, Farmington Brewing Company, Los Tres Amigos, Masa, Mi.Mosa, and Sidecar Slider Bar licensed. Under a new state law, they can serve “to go” alcoholic drinks that patrons enjoy in designated downtown areas.

During their regular meeting Monday, council members will consider revising that list to include Chive Kitchen, Browndog Barlor, Loft Cigars, Samurai Steakhouse, and John Cowley & Sons. A sixth business, Page’s Food & Spirits, qualified for a license but closed earlier this month.

A proposed change in hours would have The Syndicate open two hours earlier, at 10 a.m., seven days a week.

Other items on the regular meeting agenda include:

Public Safety promotions, including Deputy Director, Commander and Sergeant

public hearing and approval of the city’s Principal Shopping District

allowing an increase in Civic Theater wages to bring them up to market levels

During a 6 p.m. special meeting, officials will hear updates from the parking committee (6 p.m.), library board (6:15 p.m.), and arts commission (6:30 p.m.).

The council meets at City Hall, 23600 Liberty Street. Find full agendas and supporting materials for both meetings at farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes.aspx.