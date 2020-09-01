Farmington council agenda: Maxfield Training Center, Festival

Farmington city officials will hold a special meeting on Wednesday to talk about two hot topics: redevelopment of the Maxfield Training Center (MTC) and a reimagining of the Greater Farmington Founders Festival.

Earlier this year, the city purchased the approximately 3-acre MTC property, located on Thomas Street, with the goal of finding a private developer. In March, officials hired Carmine Avantini of Community Image Builders (CIB) to assist with that process.

According to a memo from City Manager David Murphy, Avantini and Eric Helzer, who specializes in financing and creating documents for redevelopment projects, will present a proposed Request for Proposals during the 7 p.m. virtual meeting.

The Greater Farmington Area Chamber of Commerce announced in July that it will no longer host the Festival, which was canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns. Since then, Mayor Sara Bowman has worked with groups interested in maintaining the event, and Mayor Pro Tem Joe LaRussa circulated a survey he developed to gauge public sentiment about festival ownership.

For information about how to view and participate in the electronic meeting, visit farmgov.com/Latest-News/Notice-of-Electronic-Meeting-September-2,-2020.aspx. To view the agenda and supporting materials, visit farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes/City-Council/2020.aspx.