Farmington Community Library surveys on buildings, services

As part of an assessment designed to help trustees with strategic planning, the Farmington Community Library has launched a survey that includes questions about programs, services, and library facilities.

An email to patrons explained that the library has contracted with Cynthia Pepper of Pepper Consulting Services “to help us better serve you as we continue to re-open to the public.”

“During this pandemic and Stay-at-Home Orders, we saw a major shift in the ways our patrons accessed library services, products and resources. As the library moves through our phased reopening and prepares to welcome you safely back into our spaces, we would like to take this opportunity to listen to all the library’s stakeholders regarding the programs and services that they value now and would like to see the Library offer in the future.”

Linked on the library’s website, the survey asks local residents to weigh in on what they value most about the library, which services and programs they use, what improvements they’d like to see to buildings and grounds, and which buildings they primarily use. In addition, there’s space to suggest innovative ideas and improvements to the library website.

To take the survey, visit surveymonkey.com/r/3LCDJR8.