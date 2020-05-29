Farmington Community Library plans for re-opening

While there’s no official reopening date, a Farmington Community Library staff team has a six-phase plan to bring patrons back to the buildings on 12 Mile Road in Farmington Hills and Liberty Street in Farmington.

Both have been closed since mid-March to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Director Riti Grover told trustees during a Thursday electronic meeting that everyone is preparing for the library’s “new normal”. Her team is working on a 20-page guide that takes into account everything from checkout methods to quarantining returned materials.

“This is a constantly evolving and living document,” Grover said. “It is intended to be a guide for staff toward a phased reopening, keeping our priorities of safety, service, and smart compliance at the forefront.”

The six phases include:

Assess library staff and resources, staff safety training

Library closed to the public, returns accepted

Library closed to the public, returns and curbside pickup available

Limited library access

Improving library access

Full library access

Details in each phase include safety protocols and training, cleaning and access to buildings, access to public spaces and meetings rooms, what outreach programs will be offered, and how the library will comply with state library guidelines.

Facilities coordinator Donald Wrench said special rugs, removal of furnishings and computers, and installation of plexiglass screens are all designed to enhance safety and encourage social distancing.

“We hope to make our environment safe for all of our patrons as well as our staff,” Wrench said.