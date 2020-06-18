Farmington Community Library material returns begin next week

Farmington Community Library patrons may want to start hunting down their checked out materials.

While books and media aren’t due back until July 31, returns begin on Thursday, June 25, via outdoor drop boxes at the Farmington and Farmington Hills buildings. Materials should not be wrapped or placed in containers, and should not be left outside if the boxes are full.

According to a phased re-opening plan now posted at farmlib.org, returned materials will be quarantined – and may remain on your account – for 72 hours. The library is waiving fines.

Phase 2, with contactless curbside pickup of holds made prior to the library’s mid-March closure, begins Monday, July 6, with limited hours: Monday and Tuesday 1-6 p.m.; and Thursday, Friday, and Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Patrons should review current holds and cancel titles they no longer want.

No dates have been set for the final three phases:

Phase 3 – Limited Library Services

A limited number of people will be allowed in the building at one time. Those in the building will be asked to limit their time so that others may use the library. Staff will gather items, and patrons should have their library cards or a scannable digital version. Self-checkouts will be configured to scan only to reduce touch points. You can also apply for or renew a library card during this time. Curbside pickup hours remain the same.

Phase 4 – Improving Library Services

Curbside pickup will phase into a restoration of Hold shelves. Patrons will browse the shelves and select items for checkout. Access to public computers and equipment will resume, but not seating areas or study rooms. Curbside pickup hours remain the same.

Phase 5 – Full Library Services

At this phase, all library services will be returned to normal.

The Farmington library is at 23500 Liberty Street; the Farmington Hills library, at 32737 W. 12 Mile Rd. To learn more, or take advantage of online services, visit farmlib.org.