Farmington Community Library furloughs employees

During a Thursday electronic meeting, Farmington Community Library trustees voted 5-2 to temporarily furlough all employees not deemed necessary to current operations.

The furlough took effect at 6 p.m on Friday, April 24.

”The board did not make this decision lightly,” board President Jim White and Vice President Joy Montgomery said in an emailed statement.

They explained that furloughed employees have no guarantee of being reinstated and may be eligible for unemployment benefits. The library will pay COBRA expenses to continue health insurance for eligible employees.

According to the statement, necessary employees would be contacted on or before April 25.

Farmington Voice contacted White for more information; he said trustees are still working out details. They will meet again at 6 p.m on April 28.

To participate in the electronic meeting, sign up at farmlib.org/virtual-board-meeting/

This is a developing story; it will be updated if more information becomes available.