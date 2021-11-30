Farmington Community Band celebrates the holidays

The Farmington Community Band Music Organization (FCB) rings in the holidays with a December 12, 3 p.m. concert at North Farmington High School, 32900 W. 13 Mile Rd. in Farmington Hills.

The 60-piece Farmington Concert Band, under the direction of Damien Crutcher, presents “A Broadway Christmas Carol”, celebrating the revival of live music and shows in a classic holiday spirit. Crutcher has crafted a rich musical event filled with the works of Leroy Anderson, Meredith Wilson, Vaughn Williams, Leonard Bernstein, and more.

This year marks the FCB’s 56th season entertaining audiences in the greater Detroit area.

“A Broadway Christmas Carol” is presented free of charge. Masks are required in the building. For more information, visit fcbmusic.org.

Reported by Farmington Voice