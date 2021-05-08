Farmington commission looks at MiMosa, gas station plans

Farmington Planning commissioners will learn more Monday about plans to enclose MiMosa restaurant’s back patio.

Owners of the eatery at 23360 Farmington Road want to install a fabric awning and heavy plastic enclosure with removable panels. They expect to keep it up permanently.

The 7 p.m. agenda also includes a request for LED lighting accents at the Amoco gas station under construction at 22145 Farmington Road.

Learn how to attend the Zoom meeting here: farmgov.com/Latest-News/Notice-of-Electronic-Planning-Meeting-May-10,-2021.aspx

Find the full agenda and supporting materials here: farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes.aspx.