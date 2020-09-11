Farmington commission looks at final Krazy Krab plans

Farmington planning commissioners will take a look on Monday at revised plans for an addition to The Krazy Krab, formerly Samurai Sushi.

Xie Zheng LLC, owners of the property on Grand River east of Grove Street, in 2018 presented plans for a 4-story building with a main floor Japanese steakhouse and apartments above. The building would have connected with The Krazy Krab via a walkway.

Revised plans presented in July call for a one-story addition to the existing restaurant, with the second building on hold.

During their 7 p.m. electronic meeting, commissioners will also look at plans for exterior changes to the former Farmington State Savings Bank building at Grand River and Farmington Road. Among other improvements, new owner GLP Financial Group has plans to restore the stone façade, replace and extend windows, and replace and enlarge an existing cupola atop the building to let in more natural light.

Learn how to access the Zoom meeting here: farmgov.com/Latest-News/Notice-of-Electronic-Planning-Meeting-September-14.aspx; review the agenda and supporting materials here: farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes/Planning/2020.aspx.