Farmington closes City Hall due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Farmington officials announced Tuesday that City Hall will close starting Thursday, November 12, because of a rise in COVID-19 cases.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Oakland County’s 7-day average number of cases had risen to 447, the highest level since reporting began in mid-March. The number of cases across the four major ZIP codes in Farmington and Farmington Hills has doubled over the past two weeks, from 254 on October 29 to 511.

Residents can make appointments to take care of city business and are encouraged to use online services and drop boxes are available inside and in front of the east entrance, and in the circle drive on the west side at 23600 Liberty Street.

To make an appointment, call 248-474-5500, or send an email: farmgov.com/Contact-Us/City-Officials.aspx or farmgov.com/Contact-Us.aspx.