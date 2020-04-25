Farmington Civic Theater opens ‘virtual cinema’

You may not be able to see a movie at the Farmington Civic Theater, but a new “virtual cinema” program allows you to support the theater at home.

Movie theaters and other entertainment venues have been closed since March 24 under Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home. Stay Safe.” Executive Order, to slow the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Farmington Civic Theater @ Home features films you can rent and watch on your computer, tablet, smart phone, or Google Chromecast or Smart TV. There’s also an app available for Roku or Apple TV.

To view the available films, visit thefct.com.