Farmington Civic Theater changes format, prices

Farmington Civic Theater made a change on September 17 that takes the theater back to its roots.

Manager Scott Freeman said the iconic 81-year-old movie house now shows new releases, as a first-run theater. The reason is simple: He’s giving people what they want.

“It’s a different time now. More people than ever are interested in seeing movies when they’re first released,” Freeman said in a press release. “So, we’re changing to provide what people want.”

Now able to schedule movies much further ahead, Freeman already has “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” ready for October 1 and the new James Bond movie, “No Time To Die” for October 8.

Owned by the City of Farmington, the Civic has for years presented “second run” movies four to eight weeks after their debut. But it launched in 1940 as a first-run theater.

With the change comes an increase in prices. Matinees are $5.75, with general admission $8.50 after 6 p.m. Patrons over 60 and children (up to age 12) always pay $5.75.

“With new movies, we must pay a higher percentage of each ticket sold to the film companies,” Freeman explained. “We’ve kept prices budget-friendly, though.”

You’ll find the theater at 33332 Grand River in downtown Farmington. Learn more at thefct.com.