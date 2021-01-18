Farmington Civic proposal surprises bride-to-be

Steve Zinkosky and Jennifer Weatherford moved to Farmington four years ago and fell in love with the city’s central business district.

So when the time came to take their relationship to the next level, Zinkosky decide to pop the question downtown. He set up a Sunday afternoon with friends that included checking out the new social district and a stop at Farmington Brewing Company.

The proposal, “JENNIFER WILL YOU MARRY ME?”, waited for them on the Farmington Civic Theater marquee. Zinkosky said he spoke with the theater’s general manager Scott Freeman to set it up.

“We worked out a time in between show times,” he said. “They were really helpful and really nice about it. I appreciated that.”

Weatherford, who works as an assistant nurse manager for Beaumont Health, said she noticed the proposal right away, but thought it had to be for another Jennifer. The couple met more than six years ago at Coyote Joe’s, a country bar in Shelby Township.

“I’d been waiting so long for a proposal, I didn’t think it was for me,” she said. The reality sank in as she saw friends recording the moment on their smartphones. “I cried. I was completely surprised. I always knew he’d do it on a random day.”

Zinkosky, an engineer, said they chose to buy their first home in Farmington, in part, because of the downtown.

“I grew up in Milford, and I’ve always liked their downtown area,” he said. “I feel like downtown Farmington is up and coming, and will just get better in the future.”

As for the answer to the question everyone’s asking, they haven’t decided yet on a wedding date.