Farmington Civic celebrates movie musical anniversaries

The Farmington Civic Theater will mark the anniversaries of two classic musical movies with special showings on New Year’s Eve and January 8.

Ring in 2022 with “Singin’ in the Rain,” shown on December 31 at 9:45 p.m. 2021 marks the 69th anniversary of what the American Film Institute ranks as the best movie musical of all time.

General manager Scott Freeman notes, “Show time is scheduled so movie-goers can watch the movie and still be home to celebrate the arrival of the new year. Or, head to downtown Farmington’s Riley Park Ice Rink for a celebratory ball drop at midnight.”

Advance tickets are $5.75 and available at thefct.com and the box office, 33332 Grand River Avenue in downtown Farmington.

Elvis Presley would have turned 87 on January 8. The Civic will show his 1964 film “Viva Las Vegas” that day at 10:15 p.m.

Ann-Margret costars in what is considered one of Elvis’ best films, cast to help revive his film career. Las Vegas also plays a big role with the lights and energy of The Strip. The movie also benefitted from director George Sidney, an award winner with “Bye Bye Birdie”, “Pal Joey”, “Show Boat” and “Annie Get Your Gun” to his credit.

“Viva Las Vegas” would likely be rated PG today.

For more information about both these events, visit thefct.com or facebook.com/FarmingtonCivicTheater.

Reported by Farmington Voice