Farmington city council to take social district action

After approving an ordinance to allow a downtown social district, Farmington council members will on Monday consider a resolution and map to define “The Syndicate”.

The proposed map shows the area where bar and restaurant patrons can drink alcoholic beverages stretching along Grand River from Sidecar Slider Bar west to Loft Cigar Lounge, as well as a short area along Farmington Road. Sidewalks and alleys provide connections to hubs in Riley Park at Grand River and Grove Street, and Gazebo Park, just east of School Street.

Hours of operation would be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday-Thursday, and 10 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Participating businesses must apply for permits to participate and adhere to rules set by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission.

Other items on Monday’s 7 p.m. regular meeting agenda include:

Special event request for Holly Days

Main Street accreditation presentation

Public hearing and approval of a Downtown Development Authority (DDA) plan amendment

Approvals of public works projects estimates and payments

Renewal of a Farmington Road Maintenance Agreement with the Road Commission for Oakland County

Establishing a Pathways Committee that will explore improving bikeways and walkways

Approval of budget amendments for a number of construction projects and work on the Governor Warner Mansion.

During a 6 p.m. study session, officials will hear an annual audit presentation, consider an employee benefits plan amendment, and talk about the Oakland County Water Resource Commissioner Office’s proposal to recondition a wet weather pump.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials will meet via Zoom. Instructions for attending are posted at farmgov.com. The meeting agendas are available here: farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes.aspx